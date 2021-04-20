ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s previous close.

ACLLF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ATCO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get ATCO alerts:

ACLLF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. ATCO has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.