Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATTO has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Atento has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Atento as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

