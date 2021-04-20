Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Holdings Trimmed by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,861 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $60,278,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after acquiring an additional 139,997 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 988,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATH. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.