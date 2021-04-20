Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 798,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Atlanticus stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%.

In other news, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,279 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $38,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 464,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,936,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $334,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 468,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,051,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,157 shares of company stock worth $784,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Atlanticus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

