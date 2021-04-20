Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $228.21 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

