Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVDY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

