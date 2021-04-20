Audius Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31.76 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $234.78 million and $31.76 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00067234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00090501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.06 or 0.00644608 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

