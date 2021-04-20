Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $1.43 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

NYSE COP opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

