Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after buying an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $223.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

