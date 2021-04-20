Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $431,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,922 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 48.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

NYSE OKE opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

