Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $626,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,116 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,763,000 after purchasing an additional 166,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $54.91 and a 12 month high of $102.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

