Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Purchases 1,201 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 79,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

