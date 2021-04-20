Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Purchases 1,306 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

