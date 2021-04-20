Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $326.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.48 and a 200-day moving average of $278.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.51 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $351.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

