Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,443 shares of company stock worth $97,164,192. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.04. 45,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,760. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.95. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.