Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming accounts for about 2.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,857. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

