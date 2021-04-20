Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after acquiring an additional 563,556 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,226,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,724,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after buying an additional 213,518 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $99.98. 9,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,573. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

