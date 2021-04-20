Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 11,164 Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Riot Blockchain were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. 263,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,219,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

