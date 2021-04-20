Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.76 ($80.89).

NDA stock opened at €72.64 ($85.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.55. Aurubis has a one year low of €42.83 ($50.39) and a one year high of €74.64 ($87.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

