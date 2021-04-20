Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.36.

Shares of AVY opened at $198.60 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

