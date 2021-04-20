AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on AVEVF. UBS Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Investec raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

AVEVA Group stock remained flat at $$51.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

