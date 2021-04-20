AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get AVROBIO alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVRO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

AVRO opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 870,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 665,714 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 563,873 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 202,691 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 225,745 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.