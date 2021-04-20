Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $31.76.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

