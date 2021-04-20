Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

