Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.
About Azimut Exploration
