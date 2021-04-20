Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,766. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

