BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 239,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

