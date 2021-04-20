Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,196. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $473.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

