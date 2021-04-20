Barclays Begins Coverage on Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telesites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Telesites stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Telesites has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

