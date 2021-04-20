Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.