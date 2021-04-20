Barrick Gold’s (ABX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

