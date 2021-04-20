Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €81.00 by Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.56 ($86.54).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €71.76 ($84.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.51. Basf has a 52 week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion and a PE ratio of -62.18.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

