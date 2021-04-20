BCLS Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:BLSA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 20th

BCLS Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BLSA) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 20th. BCLS Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

BLSA stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. BCLS Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $11,025,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,535,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,570,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,513,000.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

