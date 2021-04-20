Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

NYSE:BDX opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.