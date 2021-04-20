Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of X. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.