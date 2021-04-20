Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $230.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,426 shares of company stock worth $36,783,045. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

