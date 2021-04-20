Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Makes New $335,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

C opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

