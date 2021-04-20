Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 63,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $103,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Entergy by 5.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.58.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.