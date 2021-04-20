Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,846,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 18,978,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,423.0 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Beijing Capital International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

