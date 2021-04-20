Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Rothman sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $4,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,525,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,544,050.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

