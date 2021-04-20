Berkshire Bank Has $1.12 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after buying an additional 1,147,692 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $191,607,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.