Berkshire Bank Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

KMB traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.53. 39,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.