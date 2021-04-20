Berkshire Bank Sells 1,278 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.16. 153,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,610,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.