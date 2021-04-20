Berkshire Bank Sells 665 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.39. 19,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,424. The company has a market cap of $172.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $151.37 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

