Berry Data Reaches Market Cap of $12.27 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00010996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00272870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,632.98 or 0.99713977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.72 or 0.00901049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.04 or 0.00629189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

