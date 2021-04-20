BidiPass Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50,907.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $664,154.54 and $50,907.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00091787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00643641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.