Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Up 36.2% in March

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 997,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,058. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $346.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luke D. Thompson sold 36,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $585,588.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,208 shares in the company, valued at $821,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,229. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 308,260 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $3,266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

