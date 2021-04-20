BIKI 1-Day Volume Tops $1.26 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a market cap of $15.45 million and $1.26 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 3,046.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00018751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00086467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.67 or 0.00646361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

