Biogen (BIIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $5.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $269.05 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.22.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

