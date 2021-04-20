BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.89.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $149.48 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $156.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of -74.74 and a beta of -1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BioNTech by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,717,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BioNTech by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.