BitBall (BTB) Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.99 million and $1.13 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,982.28 or 1.00404924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00131953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001858 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

